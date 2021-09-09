Spread the love



















26-Year-old Kyle Sequeira Kills His Parents Lynette Sequeira (65) & Francis Sequeira (68) in Toronto-Canada

Mangaluru: As per news Global News from Canadian media, a 26-year-old Toronto man has been charged with second-degree murder after the parents of the accused were found inside their home. According to a brief statement issued by the Toronto Police Service, officers were called to a home on Pin Lane just east of Scarborough Golf Club Road and north of Kingston Road. “Officers entered a home to check on the well-being of the occupants. The bodies of two people were located with obvious signs of trauma. They were both pronounced deceased on scene,” the statement said, noting their deaths are being treated as “suspicious.”

Kyle Sequeira (Left) seen with is parents and sister (Old File Photo)

As per the Officers, Kyle Sequeira (26) was arrested at some point following the call and charged with two counts of second-degree murder. They said he appeared at a downtown Toronto court and was scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 13. Court documents obtained showed Kyle was charged in June 2019 with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, possession of a knife, and assault. He was released on bail. Those charges remain before the courts.

On 14 August 2021, Kyle was arrested again and charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, a count of obstructing a peace officer and a count of assaulting a peace officer. Nearly two weeks later he was released on $30,000 bail into the care of his parents with a number of conditions, including that he remain with them in the family home on Pin Lane except for medical emergencies or when in the presence of his parents.

A message posted by the colleagues of Lynette Sequeira read-“In loving memory of Lynette and Francis Sequeira. It is with heartfelt sadness that Lynette and Francis Sequeira are no longer with us but carry on their life within our hearts and memories. This fundraiser is to support the family during this difficult time. Any contribution is greatly appreciated. Lynette Sequeira was a selfless and compassionate woman and a loving friend to all in need. Lynette truly touched the lives of every soul she met. She is remembered for her countless acts of kindness and contagious positivity towards life. Francis Sequeira was a devoted husband and a loving father. He was a soft-spoken man to many, but a generous and dependable friend to those close to him. As a pivotal member of the University Health Network, Lynette showed deep devotion to her patients and the broader community at UHN. While we have lost a dear friend who we all loved, remember those we love remain within us, for love itself lives on.

From the desk of Lynette Sequeira:

Love is better than Anger,

Hope is better than Fear,

Optimism is better than Despair,

So, Be loving, hopeful, and optimistic to change the world.

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them at 416-808-7400 or anonymously on their Crime Stoppers line at 416-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online at www.222tips.com.

