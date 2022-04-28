26-year-old Rowdy-sheeter Hacked to Death at Emmekere

Mangaluru: A 26-year-old Rowdy-sheeter was hacked to death at the Emmekere grounds here on April 28.

The deceased has been identified as Kakke Rahul (26) from Hoigebazar.

According to sources, on April 28, a cockfight was held at the Emmekere Grounds. When Rahul was watching the cockfight four persons came with the weapons, chased him and hacked him to death.

It is learnt that old rivalry led to the rahul’s murder.

Pandeshwar police are investigating the case.