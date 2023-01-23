26-year-old Woman Commits Suicide by Hanging

Mangaluru: A 26-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging to the window grill at Bala, under the Surathkal police station limits here, on January 22.

The deceased has been identified as Divyashree (26) wife of Harish from Surathkal.

According to the complaint written by Divya’s mother, Divya was in love with Harish and both got married on March 24, 2022. Both were in a good relationship. On January 21, both attended a function in their neighbourhood. After having lunch, Divya asked her husband Harish to go home with her, but he did not come, Divya again insisted her husband on going home, and when he refused, she went home alone.

On January 22, between 3 pm to 4 pm, Divya committed suicide by hanging to the window grill. Divya was working in a Pharmacy and Harish is an Auto driver.

A case has been registered at the Surathkal police station and an investigation is on.

