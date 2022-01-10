26-year-old Youth Commits Suicide by Hanging at Kulai

Mangaluru: A 26-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling at Sunrise Corporation office, Kulai here, on January 10.

The deceased has been identified as Sushant (26) from Pakshikere.

The Suratkal police reached the spot and had to open the door by force. The police have recovered a death note from the office.

In the death note, Sushant had mentioned that he had taken a loan, and was unable to repay it. If the online loan providers call for loan repayment, inform them that he is no more.

He has also apologised saying “Really Sorry for All”.

The Suratkal police are investigating the case.