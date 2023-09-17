26-yr-old man dies of heart attack while running on treadmill at Ghaziabad gym



Ghaziabad: A shocking video from Ghaziabad has surfaced, in which a young man was seen collapsing in a gym while running on a treadmill.

According to the information, Siddharth Kumar Singh (26) was running on a treadmill at a gym in Khoda area on Saturday when his health suddenly deteriorated and he fell on the treadmill.

Two people, who were also training around him, immediately rushed to him and took Siddharth to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

He died of a heart attack.

The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the gym.

Siddharth was originally from Bihar and was studying in Ghaziabad.

Like this: Like Loading...