Spread the love



















263 Persons Test Positive and 14 Die of COVID-19 in DK on June 28

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 4263 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 14 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 28.

Meanwhile, 843 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 92,128 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1165 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 5,412 active cases in the district.

Like this: Like Loading...