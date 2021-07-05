Spread the love



















265 Persons Test Positive and 12 Die of COVID-19 in DK on July 5

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 265 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 12 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on July 5.

Meanwhile, 427 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 94,072 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1255 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 3245 active cases in the district.

