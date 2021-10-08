Spread the love



















27.7% ‘not satisfied’ with CM’s performance in poll-bound states



New Delhi: A total of 27.7 per cent respondents have expressed dissatisfaction and opted for the ‘not satisfied at all’ category while evaluating the performance of the Chief Ministers in the five poll-bound states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as per the latest ABP-CVoter-IANS State of States 2021 tracker

On the contrary, 38.7 per cent of the surveyed people said they are ‘very much satisfied’ with the performance of the Chief Minister in their respective states.

A total of 27.6 per cent of the respondents are ‘satisfied to some extent’, while 6.1 per cent chose the ‘can’t say/don’t know’ category.

In the ‘very much satisfied’ category, Uttar Pradesh tops the list at 40.3 per cent, followed by Uttarakhand at 34.8 per cent, Manipur at 33 per cent, Goa at 18.8 per cent and Punjab at 14.4 per cent.

In the ‘satisfied to some extent’ category, Goa tops the list at 50.9 per cent, followed by Manipur at 25.6 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 22.4 per cent, Uttarakhand at 20.4 per cent and Punjab at 16.2 per cent.

In the ‘not satisfied at all’ category, Punjab tops the chart with 60.8 per cent, followed by Manipur at 41.1 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 36.3 per cent, Uttarakhand at 35.4 per cent and Goa at 28.1 per cent.

The sample size for the survey was 98,121 covering 690 Assembly seats in the five poll-bound states. The survey was carried out between September 4 and October 4.

Like this: Like Loading...