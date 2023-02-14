27-year-old Bride-to-be Killed in Road Accident at Katapadi

Udupi: In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old bride-to-be was killed in a road accident after the motorbike she was riding pillion, hit the road barricade on NH 66 near Moodabettu, Katapadi on February 13.

The deceased has been identified as Roshni D’Souza (27) from Mangaluru.

According to the sources, Roshni had come to the Kalmadi Church with her groom-to-be, Joel. After visiting the church, both were returning to Mangaluru. When they reached Katpadi, their motorbike, accidentally hit the barricade. Roshni was thrown to the ground and sustained severe head injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital in Udupi, but she breathed her last on the way.

The rider sustained minor injuries. A case has been registered at the Kaup Police Station.

