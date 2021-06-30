Spread the love



















27-year-old Home Guard Rakesh Succumbs to Injuries

Mangaluru: The 27-year-old Home Guard from Mulky Police Station succumbed to injuries after his car had crashed into a Gas Tanker near Udyavar on June 30 morning at 5:30 am.

The deceased Rakesh was working at the Mulky Police station. On June 29, Rakesh who was on the night shift was returning home after finishing his duty. At Udyavar, his car had collided into the rear-end of a Gas tanker.

In the mishap, Rakesh had suffered severe injuries in his head and leg. Rakesh was rushed to the district government hospital in Ajjarkadu and later shifted to the Adarsh Hospital in Udupi where he succumbed to injuries in the evening.

Dr Muralee Mohan Choontharu Commandant of Dakshina Kannada Home Guards speaking to Team Mangalorean said , “I had discussed the issue with higher official and had sent Deputy Commandant Ramesh to Adarsh Hospital in Udupi to check on the condition of Rakesh. It’s very unfortunate that Rakesh could not survive due to the severe injuries from the accident. Home Guard No 279 Rakesh was a bachelor, and leaves behind his mother, Varija. Rakesh was very sincere hard working honest obedient soft spoken well mannered cultured and role model Home Guard. It is a great loss to our Home Guards department. We will definitely miss his services. May his soul Rest In Peace and may God give strength to his family to bear the loss.

