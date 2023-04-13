27-Year-Old Man Absconding after Court Issued Warrant -Arrested



Mangaluru: The police succeeded in arresting a man on 12 April 2023 at 11 am, who has been absconding after the Court had issued him a WARRANT in a special case No 11/2019 Column 8c, 20(b) (ii) NDPS Act filed in Urwa Police Station.

The arrested person is identified as Ameer Suhail, aged 27, residing on J M Road, Bunder, Mangaluru. He was produced before the Court and is now in judicial custody as per the Judge order.

