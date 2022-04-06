27-year-old Medical Rep Commits Suicide in Hebri

Hebri: A 27-year-old medical rep committed suicide by hanging himself in his room here on April 6.

The deceased has been identified as Dikshit (27) from Pandukallu Shivapura, Hebri.

According to the police, Dikshit was working as a Medical Rep in Udupi for a month. It is learnt that Dikshit stopped talking with his family members for a few days.

It is suspected that Dikshit was under stress and on April 6, he committed suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom.

A case has been registered in the Hebri Police station.