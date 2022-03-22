27-year-old Youth Arrested for Desecrating Sri Kordabbu Daivasthana near Kaikamba

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the police have succeeded in arresting a youth who had desecrated Kandavarapadavu Sri Kordabbu Daivasthana near Kaikamba in the outskirts of Mangaluru on Sunday night,20 March 2022. The arrested youth is 27-year-old Sahul Hameed hailing from Gurpur Kaikamba. After arresting him, the police personnel of Bajpe station produced him in the court on March 21.

Police Commissioner further said ,”Through the footage off CCTV cameras it was noticed that Sahul Hameed entered the Daivasthana at 10.45 pm on Sunday, 20 March. CCTV footage shows him blowing off the burning lamps lit in front of the Daivas and also the ones near Rahu Guliga Daivas. He then sits for a while on the temple compound wall and then returns back to the Daivasthana. He once again lights the lamps and then is seen walking on the perambulatory path from the wrong side. The scene also shows that the place was blood-smeared at that time. For nearly 45 minutes, Hameed was loitering inside the Daivasthana”

“The incident came to light to the nearby villagers on Monday morning, who expressed anger and complained to the police. In response Bajpe police inspector, Sandesh P G along with other staff visited the spot, did some investigations and also watched the CCTV footage, after which Hameed was arrested. On the basis of a complaint made by the Daivasthana managing committee, Hameed was booked. A blood-stained match box and Rs 200 currency note were found from the Daivasthana. Looks like Sahul was injured after his hand came in contact with a broken glass splinter at Gurpur, and since he visited the Daivasthana directly in that condition, it is assumed that blood droplets were found because of his injury” added the Police Commissioner. .