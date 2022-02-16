28 Students from Two Colleges in DK sent back for Wearing Hijab

Mangaluru: Twenty-eight students from two colleges in Dakshina Kannada district were sent home for coming to the college wearing the hijab on February 16.



File Photo

After a week when the colleges reopened in the district, a few students came to the college wearing the hijab but were sent home when they refused to remove the hijab before entering the classroom.

Addressing the media persons, Police commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “Two students came to the Dayananda Pai Pre University college wearing the hijab and 26 students had come to the Pompai Pre Univesity College, Mulky wearing hijab. But later they decided not to attend the classes”.

Shashi Kumar further said, “Twenty-two students from Mudipu college, 11 students from Montepadav college, 15 students from Mulki Indira Nagar Pre University College, and 6 students from Mahaveera College Moodbidri came to the college wearing hijab. The college management explained the interim order of the High court passed last week stating that students shall not be allowed into the classroom or colleges wearing religious attire. The students of these colleges later agreed to follow the interim order and attended the classes after removing the hijab. We have visited all the six colleges along with the senior police officers”.