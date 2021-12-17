28 UN peacekeepers killed, 165 injured in Mali this yr



Bamako: Twenty-eight UK peacekeepers were killed and 165 other injured in Mali in so far this year, according to the world body.

During a video conference, El-Ghassim Wane, head of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, said that “50 per cent of all incidents” behind these deaths and injuries were caused by improvised explosive devices, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Wane’s newly-updated figures, the UN mission this year carried out 13,000 patrols and 100 operations to protect civilians.

“I have just come out of a memorial service of eight peacekeepers who lost their lives in the line of duty,” Wane said.

Wane’s noted a “worrying increase” in incidents at the end of 2021 and the “resurgence of attacks” targeting the Mali mission.

On December 8, seven peacekeepers were killed and three other were critically injured when the mission’s logistic convoy hit an improvised explosive device in the Bandiagara region.