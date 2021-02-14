Spread the love



















28-year-old Bank Employee Dies at Thokkottu after being Hit by Train

Mangaluru: A 28-year-old Bank employee was found dead at the railway tracks at Thokkottu here on February 14.

The deceased has been identified as Sathischandra Naik (28), a resident of Kotekar.

According to sources, Sathischandra worked for the Canara Bank and had recently been transferred to Madikeri. Being a weekend, Sathischandra had come to Kotekar, his home town on February 13 at 9:00 pm. He later went to Thokkottu, but never returned.

On February 14, locals noticed his body at the railway tracks and informed the Railway police. The Railway police sent the body for post-mortem, and have registered a case in this regard. Further investigations are on.