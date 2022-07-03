28-year-old Killed After Car Falls Into Sea at Maravanthe Beach, Another Missing

Kundapur: In a shocking incident, a person was killed and another has gone missing as the driver of a car lost control over his vehicle and the car fell into the sea on National Highway 166, late night on Saturday, July 2 at Maravanthe under the Gangolli Police Station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Viraj Acharya (28), son of Ramesh Achar – a resident of Beejadi near Koteshwar. The missing person is his relative Roshan.

The car, moving from Koteshwar to Byndoor on National Highway 66, veered off the road and fell into the sea. At the time of the accident, there were 4 persons travelling in the car. One among them, Viraj, was killed. Another person, Roshan, is said to be washed away by the waves and is missing.

Two passengers Sandesh and Karthik, who were injured in the mishap have been shifted to the hospital and are said to be out of danger.

Fire and rescue services were called in to remove the car from the sea.

Kundapur DySP Srikanth K, Byndoor CPI Santhosh Kaikini, Gangolli PSI Vinay Kumar, Kundapur Traffic PSI Sudha Prabhu and others visited the spot.

A case has been registered in the Gangolli Police Station and an investigation is on.