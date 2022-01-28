28-year-old Youth Dies after Trying to rescue Friend at Someshwar Beach

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old youth died while trying to rescue his girlfriend who fell in the water at Someshwar Beach here on January 28.

The deceased has been identified as Lloyd D’Souza (28) from Ranipur, Ullal.

According to sources, on January 28, Lloyd along with his girlfriend had gone to Someshwar Beach. While they were sitting on the rock, the girl slipped and fell into the water. Lloyd immediately jumped into the water to rescue the girl. As Lloyd jumped, his head hit a rock and he died on the spot.

The locals rescued the girl and rushed her to the hospital for treatment.

Lloyd was earlier working in the Gulf, he had settled in his hometown last year and started his own business.

A case has been registered in the Ullal police station and investigation is on.