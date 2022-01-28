28-year-old youth facing Financial problem Commits Suicide in Ajekar

Karkala: Unable to bear the financial problems, a 28-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling of his rented house at Ajekar here on January 28.

The deceased has been identified as Mrityunjaya (28), a native of Bagalkot. He was residing in a rented house in Ajekar.

According to the Ajekar Police, Mrityunjaya had sent a WhatsApp message to his friend saying that he was unable to bear the financial problems. Immediately his friend rushed to Mrityunjaya’s rented house and along with the neighbours broke the door open and entered the house and found Mrityunjaya hanging.

A case has been registered in the Ajekar Police Station.