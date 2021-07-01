Spread the love



















285 Persons Test Positive and 14 Die of COVID-19 in DK on July 1

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 285 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 14 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on July 1.

Meanwhile, 599 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 93137 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1209 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 4334 active cases in the district.

Like this: Like Loading...