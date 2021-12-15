29-year-old Driver Dies as Speeding Truck hits Highway Signboard at Santhekatte

Udupi: A 29-year-old driver of a truck died after he lost control of the speeding vehicle, which hit the Highway signboard on National Highway 66, near Santhekatte here, on December 14.

The deceased has been identified as Thoufiq, son of Mohammed Sadiq, a resident of Madina Colony, Bhatkal.

According to the police, the container truck was on its way to Bhatkal from Kerala. Near Santhekatte, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a huge Kundapur-Karwar-Panjim Sign Board Pole. The front portion of the truck was damaged. Locals rushed to the spot and shifted the driver to Udupi Government Hospital, the injured driver later while being shifted to the Manipal Hospital breathed his last.

Another driver Nazrulla who was in the truck was also injured in the accident.

A case has been registered in Udupi Town Police Station and investigation is on.