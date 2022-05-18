29-year-old Saxophonist Commits Suicide by Hanging

Mangaluru: A 29-year-old saxophonist committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Shaktinagar here on May 18.

The deceased has been identified as Sujatha Devadiga (29) from Shaktinagar.

According to sources, on May 15 night, Sujatha had dinner along with her family and went to her room to sleep. On the morning of May 16, she was found hanging in her bedroom.

Sujatha was a renowned saxophonist but due to the corona pandemic, she was not getting any programmes to perform. Sujatha was under depression due to financial problems and committed suicide.

A case has been registered in the Kankanady Town police station.