29-year-old Youth from Shivamogga Commits Suicide in Ujire

Ujire: A 29-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging in a lodge at Ujire here, on June 29.

The deceased has been identified as Karthik (29) from Shivamogga.

According to the sources, Karthik came to Ujire on June 26 and stayed in a lodge. On June 29, morning Karthik did not come out from the room. The lodge staff knocked on Karthik’s room door, but there was no response.

Immediately the lodge staff informed the police. The Belthangady Police Inspector Anand along with his team reached the spot and broke open the room door. When the police entered the room, they found Karthik hanging from the ceiling fan.

The reason for the extreme step is yet to be known. The Belthangady police have shifted the body to the Government Hospital Mortuary in Belthangady for post-mortem. The police have informed Karthik’s family.

A case has been registered at the Belthangady police station.

