295 Persons Test Positive for CORONA Virus in DK on January 8

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 295 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada district on January 8.

Meanwhile, 14 persons were also discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 117343 positive cases have been reported in the district and 1704 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 994 active cases in the district.