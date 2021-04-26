Spread the love



















295 Persons Test Positive in DK on April 26

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 295 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada district on April 26.

Meanwhile, 238 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 41579 positive cases have been reported in the district and 748 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 4032 active cases in the district.

The government has ordered the public to wear the face mask and maintain social distancing. Those who fail to wear the face mask will be penalized. In the district, so far 49060 cases have been booked for not wearing the face mask and a fine of Rs 51,12,080 has been collected.