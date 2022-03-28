29,712 will take the SSLC Exam in DK & 14,022 in Udupi on Monday 28 March

Mangaluru: Sources reveal that as many as 43,734 students have applied to appear for the SSLC examination in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The examination, which will begin on Monday,28 March will end on April 11. A total of 29,712 students are eligible to appear for the examination in 99 centres in Dakshina Kannada, while 14,022 students are eligible to appear for the examination in 58 centres in Udupi district.

Of the 29,712 students from Dakshina Kannada, 28,639 are regular students and 877 are private fresh candidates. There are 120 regular repeaters, 55 private repeaters, seven new scheme private regulars and 14 new scheme repeaters students who will appear for the examination. In his communication to the media, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction K. Sudhakar has said that a centre has been set up at Ramakunja Pre University College for eight disabled endosulfan victims. Each one of the eight students will be assigned a scribe and given extra time for each paper. He also said that each one of the 99 examination centres will have a superintendent, a custodian and a mobile phone custodian officer. There will be 1,588 room supervisors, he said.

As per Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, a total of 957 personnel have been posted for examination duty in his district. As many as 46 officers have been appointed to bring question papers to the centres and take answer sheets to strong rooms after the end of the examination. In a statement, Rao has asked students to come to the examination centres with hall tickets and comply with the dress code of their school.

Orders prohibiting the movement of people in groups within a 200 m radius of the examination centres during the examination time between 10.30 a.m. and 1.45 p.m. will be in force till April 11. Each examination hall will accommodate about 20 students, with two students sitting at one desk. Messages have been sent to mobile phones of students about rooms where they will write their examination. A room in each centre has been earmarked for unwell students to write their examination.

Similarly, a room has been earmarked in each centre for girl students to remove their hijab and write their exams. All the rooms are being sanitised and arrangements are being made for thermal scanning of each student.

