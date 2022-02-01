2K km of Rail network to be brought under KAWACH tech: FM



New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that about 2,000 km of rail network will be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH. She also said that 400 new ‘Vande Bharat’ trains will be manufactured in the next three years.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, Sitharaman said, “As a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, 2,000 km of rail network to be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH in 2022-23, for safety and capacity augmentation. A total of 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience to be manufactured in next three years.”

‘Kavach’ is indigenously developed anti-collision device to prevent accidents to achieve railways its goal of zero accidents.

She also said that Indian Railways will develop new products and efficient logistics services for small farmers, small and medium enterprises.

“Contracts for implementation of multimodal logistics parks at four locations will be awarded in 2022-23 in PPP mode. Indian Railways to develop new products and efficient logistics services for small farmers, small and medium enterprises. One Station One Product to be popularized to help local businesses and supply chains,” she said.

The Finance Minister said, “Budget 2022 lays parallel track of a futuristic and inclusive blueprint for Amrit Kaal. Big public investment for modern infra readying for India at 100, guided by PM Gati Shakti. The PM Gati Shakti is driven by seven engines — roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infra. All seven engines will pull forward the economy in unison supported by energy transmission, IT communication, bulk water and sewerage and social infrastructure.”