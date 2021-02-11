Spread the love



















2L UP frontline workers to get vaccines



Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will cover nearly two lakh frontline workers across 75 districts in the vaccination session taking place on Thursday and Friday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Amit Mohan Prasad said that so far, nearly 15,000 frontline workers have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

“In the next round, slated to take place on Thursday, over 2,000 sessions would be organised across 75 districts,” he said.

Officials engaged in the vaccination process stated that on an average 100 persons would be covered per session. At this rate, the target is to cover two lakh frontline workers on Thursday.

The department has listed about eight lakh frontline workers for the vaccination.

Prasad further said that the session for frontline workers will continue on Friday as well while health workers who missed their vaccine could also take the jab on February 15.

Officials said that those who received the vaccine on January 16 will get the second dose on February 16.

Officials have urged the listed beneficiaries not to miss their vaccine as there was negligible risk of side effects.

Health officials stated that barely one in 1,500 is having mild side effects.

“India’s vaccination experience so far has been very positive and encouraging. Also, both Covisheild and Covaxin are among the safest vaccines. In fact, only one in 1,500 of those who are vaccinated are having problems after vaccination, and that too, mildly,” said a senior officer.