2nd Test: West Indies opt to bat against Bangladesh



Dhaka: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite on Thursday won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in the second and final Test here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

The visitors hold a 1-0 lead in the two-match series — part of ICC World Test Championship — after they won the first match in Chattogram by three wickets riding on a brilliant hundred by Kyle Mayers on debut, leading them to a historic and an improbable victory as they chased down a hefty target of 395 on the final day of the match.

“We have to make sure we don’t go backwards again. We are trying hard to put things in place so that we don’t go in that direction,” Phil Simmons, West Indies coach, had said before the second match.

The last time West Indies had managed to win a series comprising more than one Test in Asia was in 2012, when they beat Bangladesh 2-0.

Playing XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), John Campbell, Sheyne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed