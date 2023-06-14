3 Achievers Enter into Worldwide Book of Records & India Book of Records

Mangaluru: These three achievers have made Mangaluru proud to find mentioned in the Worldwide Book of Records and India Book of Records, and they revealed it during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club. The three achievers are K Chandrashekar (Swimming), Ms Kavitha Ashok (Yoga) and Miss Madhulashree (Yoga Gandabherundasana).

Addressing the media personnel, Chandrashekar said, ” I did 28 front flip somersaults underwater with one breadth, creating a World Record. I work as a swimming coach at Mangaluru City Corporation Swimming Pool near Ladyhill, Mangaluru. The world record for the highest somersaults (36) was in the name of Lans Davis of California, USA. I was inspired by Guinness Book of Record holders Gopal Kharvi, Gangadhar Kadekar and Nagaraj Kharvi”

KAVITA ASHOK, who has taught yoga at Nazareth school, Bethany institutions and Apostolic Carmel institutions, completed her YIC training at Vyasa Vivekananda University in Bangalore. She has been the Hero of Champions at State Level Yoga in 2004, and in 2007 got the first place Worldwide Level competition. She deserves credit because so many of her students have taken part in yoga at the taluk, National, District, and State levels. By performing Sirsa Padmasana on March 23, 2023, in 29 minutes and 6 seconds, she has equalled Kerala’s Kiran Surendran’s record of 25 minutes and 8 seconds and entered the India Book of Records. She has received instruction and guidance from V.L. Rego, an international yoga guru. She has received constant support from staff K. Chandrashekhar Rai Soorikumeru and Manager Ramesh Bejai of MCC Swimming Club.

L-R: Mrs Tamil Selvi ( Mother of Madhulasri), Mrs Kavitha Ashok), Sr Jennifer Moras AC, and Mrs Lovita Correa (Teacher)

S. MADHULASHREE, the daughter of M. Saravanan and Tamil Selvi, studying in class VI of Ladyhill English Higher Primary School, Mangaluru has entered into the India Book of Records in Ganda Bherundasana with a timing of 15 min 36 seconds as confirmed on 21st March 2023. She has been trained by Kavitha Ashok, the Yoga Instructor oatLadyhill English Higher Primary School. Sr Jenifer Morasa AC-the Principal of Ladyhill English Higher Primary School complimented Ms Kavitha and Madhulashree for their achievements. Teacher Mrs Lavita Correa was also present during the press meet.

