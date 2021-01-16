Spread the love



















3 arrested for kidnapping businessman in Patna



Patna: Days after sensational murder of 40-year-old Indigo Airlines station manager, a businessman of Danapur was allegedly kidnapped by 6-7 goons.

The kidnapped businessman, identified as Abhishek Kumar, has been rescued by the Patna police on Friday evening but the incident has induced fear in the people of Bihar especially businessmen.

According to an official of Patna police, the accused came in two cars and forcibly abducted Kumar from his apartment Sai residency located at Gola road under Rupaspur police station on Thursday night. The incident was reported to the police by the victim’s younger brother.

The accused demanded Rs 20 lakh as extortion from the victim which he denied.

“The accused kidnapped him with his car and took him to an unknown place. The accused demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from his brother. The call was made from the victim’s phone to his brother,” Rupaspur SHO Chandra Bhanu said.

“We had put the victim’s phone on surveillance and reached the location on Friday. He was held captive at Ganga Ghat locality near Rajapul Bhatha. We have arrested three accused idenfitied as Aashish Kumar, Aakash Kumar and Naveen Kumar. Aakash was residing at Washikunj apartment which is near to the victim’s apartment,” he said.

Patna police also seized three cars including Pajero, Tata Indigo and Swift Dzire from their possession. One of the cars belonged to the victim while another car used in commission of crime had the sticker of district secretary of a political party. Local police also seized a loaded pistol and five mobile phones.

“We have identified other accused as well and they will be put behind the bars soon,” he said.