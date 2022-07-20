3 arrested for killing youth in Mysuru



Mysuru: Karnataka Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old youth over indecent comment on social media in this district of the state, police said on Wednesday.

Nitin alias Vatara (23), Manoj Kumar alias Motu (24) and Potharaj (25) were arrested for murdering H. Beeresh, a resident of Angatalli village near Hunsur.

Nitin was an employee of a gym and Manoj, a resident of Kalkunike. Both were friends with Beeresh.

According to police, Biresh had posted an indecent comment on an Instagram post of Nitin’s wife. The comment offended the newly-married Nitin who hatched a conspiracy to murder Biresh with the help of the other two.

On July 12, Nitin and Manoj spotted Beeresh near a bus stop and picked him up on the bike. They made him in the middle and stabbed him in the neck, shoulder while in broad daylight. The two then pushed him from the bike and fled.

Passers-by, who saw Beeresh, profusely bleeding and screaming for help with deep stab wounds took him to local hospital from there he was later shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru.

However, Beeresh succumbed to his injuries the following day. Hunsur police, who registered a case in this regard from the family of Biresh, nabbed the accused.

The role of the third accused is yet to ascertained.

Further investigation is on.