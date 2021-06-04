Spread the love



















3 arrested in Bihar for gang rape-murder of Muzaffarpur girl



Patna: Police in Muzaffarpur have arrested three liquor mafias accused of kidnapping a young girl from a Bihar village, gang raping her and then mutilating the body before dumping it in river.

The incident appeared in Madhepur village under Maniyara police station on Sunday when the girl along with her mother went to a nearby chemist shop to purchase medicines.

As per the statement of the victim’s mother, three persons arrived on a motor bike and kidnapped her at gunpoint.

“We informed the police immediately but they were unable to trace my daughter.

“The next morning, we were informed by the police that a mutilated body was recovered on the bank of Kadane river near Kudhni village,” the victim’s mother said.

“We immediately rushed to the spot and identified her from the clothes,” she said.

“The postmortem confirmed rape. As per the identification of the accused, we raided several places and finally arrested them on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday,” said Ravi Kumar Rai, an investigating officer of the case.

“Two out of three have criminal backgrounds. They were also involved in illegal liquor trade in Muzaffarpur,” he said.

