3 BJP councillors quit Palitana nagar palika in Saurashtra



Bhavnagar: Three BJP councillors from Palitana nagar palika in the Saurashtra region have submitted their resignations to the Deputy Collector.

Ward number-3 councillors Roshanben Abda and Kiranben Kukreja resigned stating that since the public works were not executed in their wards, they are unable to face voters.

The third councillor Ajay Joshi has cited personal reasons. He claimed that he keeps travelling in connection with his business, hence is unable to devote time to the constituency.

Terming the development “surprising”, President of BJP Bhavnagar district committee Mukesh Langalia said: “I came to know about the resignation late on Tuesday evening. I am going to meet them personally and resolve their issues if any. If public works of their wards are not completed, it can be taken up with the Palika president and resolved. Will convince all three councillors to withdraw resignations.”

This is not the first incident as last month, the State’s urban development department was superseded for not calling general board meetings in the months of April, July, October and January month in 2021-22 financial year and also for not using the Rs 24 crore grant earmarked for urban development.

BJP was elected to power in the Botad Nagar Palika. Later, nagarpalika president Alpa Sabva with support of Congress councillors won the presidential elections, for which she was suspended from the party.