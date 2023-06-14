3 cops dismissed in Kanpur for robbing 50kg silver

Three policemen have been dismissed in Kanpur for their alleged involvement in robbing 50 kg silver from a jeweller.

The incident took place when the jeweller was travelling in his car from Banda to Auraiyya on the Bundelkhand Expressway.

Inspector general of police, Kanpur range, Prashant Kumar, terminated the services of inspector Ajay Pal Katheria, who was SHO Bhognipur at time of his arrest in this case, and sub-inspector Chintan Kaushik.

Meanwhile, SP Kanpur Dehat BBTGS Murthy dismissed head constable Ram Shankar Yadav.

“All the three have been sacked for their discreditable conduct,” said IGP Kumar.

The three policemen, along with three other accused, were arrested last week for robbing jeweller Manish Soni, who was traveling with 50 kg of silver.

The police had recovered 30 kg of looted silver from SI Kaushik. Incidentally, the inspector was due for promotion to by next month, said officials.

The drive to eradicate corrupt and criminal elements from the police force would continue, said officials.

