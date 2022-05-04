3 criminals injured, arrested after police encounter in UP

Prayagraj: Three members of an inter-state dacoit gang involved in loot and murder cases in trans-Ganga pocket, sustained injuries and were arrested after a police encounter near Tharwai area in Prayagraj district in wee hours of Wednesday.

SSP (Prayagraj) Ajay Kumar said: “A police team had an encounter with an inter-state gang of dacoits in trans-Ganga area and three of them were injured in exchange of fire.”

Police have arrested a total of seven members of the inter-state gang, he added.

The SSP claimed that the arrested gang members were involved in Gohri loot and murder
(Phaphamau) and Khebrajpur dacoity and murder (Tharwai) incidents.


