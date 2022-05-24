3-day ABVP national executive council meet in Shimla from May 27



Shimla: After a gap of 40 years, a three-day national executive council meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad will be held in the Himachal Pradesh capital.

In the meeting beginning May 27, 468 student workers will participate and prepare the roadmap for the upcoming one year.

Four proposals will also be presented in which issues related to education will figure.

In connection with the state police paper leak case, the ABVP has raised questions over the government’s arrangements.

ABVP national general secretary Nidhi Tripahi demanded that the government take strict action against the accused so that such incidents do not happen in the future.

Talking to mediapersons, she said in the meeting there will be brainstorming on the role of youth in making India self-reliant and also on how a youth can provide employment to other people.

Prior to the national executive council meeting, on May 25 the ABVP’s Central Working Committee meeting will be held in Shimla in which students’ current issues will be discussed.

On May 26, a felicitation ceremony will be held in Shimla, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as the chief guest.