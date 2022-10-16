3-day RSS meet to start in UP’s Prayagraj



Prayagraj: The Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak, the three-day national executive committee meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will begin on Sunday at the Vasishtha Vatsalya Public School premises in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat along with several top office-bearers of the Sangh, union leaders, workers and campaigners from every province are scheduled to participate in the meeting.

RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar, told reporters, “The issues to be deliberated include population imbalance and population control, environment conservation, challenges to family unit due to increasing urbanisation and spread of western influences which promote individualism, steps for social harmony, imparting education in mother tongue and extension work.”

Under the leadership of Bhagwat, top officials of the Sangh besides office bearers of all 45 prants (provinces) of the organisation will also deliberate on the issues raised by the RSS Chief in his speech delivered on Vijay Dashami during the meeting.

