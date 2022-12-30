3-day VHP meet begins in Indore

The three-day meeting of the Central Management Committee and Board of Trustees of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) started on Friday at the Agrasen Mahasabha Bhawan in Indore.



Indore: The three-day meeting of the Central Management Committee and Board of Trustees of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) started on Friday at the Agrasen Mahasabha Bhawan in Indore.

Addressing the press conference, Milind Parande Secretary General VHP said, “In the meeting the subjects of freedom of temples from the government control, conversion, love jihad, Muslim infiltration, population imbalance, increasing Islamic Jihadi violence and stopping cow slaughter will be discussed.

“To deal with the anti-Hindu disruptive forces, we will plan to increase the pace of works that enhance social harmony and unity. The present condition of Hindus across the country, the challenges facing them and the measures to deal with them will also be discussed in detail. In the meeting, consideration is also being given to pass a resolution on the subject of religious extremism, challenge and solution. Apart from these, other contemporary topics related to Hindu society will also be discussed,” said Parande.

He said that the VHP’s outreach programme has been a success and more than 72 lakh people have been connected. “For the sake of the campaign, we have reached 1,23,000 villages. Follow up of this campaign will be considered in this meeting. We will form committees in more than one lakh villages by the time VHP completes 60 years (Sashtipurti Varsh) in 2024.”

“More than 350 provincial level and above officials from the country and abroad are participating in the meeting. The workers from different states will inform about the current situation of the Hindu society along with the discussion of the remarkable works done in the last six months… The outline of their work plan for the next six months will also be made available to everyone…”

“Bajrang Dal’s Shaurya Yatra programme was completed at thousands of places in the country in December for the awakening of Hindu society. Big programmes have also been organised at thousands of places to expose the conspiracy of conversion.

“In the last six months, more than 2,000 small and big projects of service of the Vishva Hindu Parishad have been undertaken. We will plan new service works in the fields of education, service, health, employment and women empowerment, especially for the deprived sections of the Hindu society.”