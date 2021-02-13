Spread the love



















3 days baby operated at A J Hospital for rare congenital heart disease

Mangaluru: A 3 days old baby of Padma (name changed) was referred to A J Hospital, Mangalore with complaints of bluish discoloration of lips and fingertips along with poor feeding and lethargy. She was evaluated by Dr. Prem Alva, Interventional Pediatric Cardiologist. Baby had low oxygen level of 58%. Diagnosed to have the heart on the right side of the chest. The blood vessel arising from the heart to the lungs was totally blocked, this condition is called pulmonary atresia. Baby also had a large hole in the heart.

She was admitted in the Neonatal ICU and stabilized. A first stage procedure by Pin Hole Surgery was done on the newborn baby in the Cathlab. The team was led by Dr. Prem Alva, Interventional Pediatric Cardiologist. Through a blood vessel in the leg, a catheter was passed into the baby’s lung blood vessel and PDA stenting was done. Cardiac anaesthesia during the procedure was a critical component and was administered by Dr. Gururaj Tantry and Dr. Suhas. The stent allowed free flow blood supply to the baby’s lung and the oxygen improved from 58% to 94% after the procedure. Baby was discharged after 1 week of the procedure.

Dr. Ashvij Shriyan, Consultant Neonatologist played a vital role in the mechanical ventilation and management of the baby in the NICU.



