3 dead, 5 injured in multiple-vehicle crash in US

At least three people were killed and five others injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on a highway in New York state’s Long Island.



New York: At least three people were killed and five others injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on a highway in New York state’s Long Island.

A car was heading west on Sunrise Highway at a “high rate of speed” when the vehicle collided with three others around 7:20 p.m. local time on Sunday, Nassau County Police said on social media.

Three people in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Five others were transported to local hospitals, two of them were in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

First responders used the jaws of life to remove people trapped in their cars, WABC TV channel reported.

The investigation was ongoing.

भाई के साथ इंटरव्यू देने जा रही थी उत्तराखंड की युवती, हादसे में गई जान

Like this: Like Loading...