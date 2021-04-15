Spread the love



















3 dead, 9 Missing as Ship Rams Fishing Boat off Mluru- Search for Missing continues by Coast Guard

Mangaluru : At least three fishermen were killed and nine others reported missing after a suspected foreign container ship rammed into their fishing boat 43 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast a couple of days ago. The Coast Guard had brought ashore two rescued fishermen to Mangaluru. The boat IFB Rabah ID No KL 07 MM 5065, owned by Mamantakath Jaffar, had sailed from Kerala’s Beypore on Sunday with 14 migrant fishermen on board. The boat overturned after being hit by the ship around midnight.

Kasaragod fisheries deputy director Satheesan P V speaking to the media had said that the two rescued men don’t have any major injuries. They have been identified as Sunil Das of Bengal and Velmurugan of TN. The Coast Guard has deployed three ships and aircraft for the rescue operations. Even the Navy is helping in the search of the fishermen until now. Many local fishing boats have also joined the search. Jaffar said that seven of the 14 fishermen hailed from TN and the rest from Bengal.



Ihe Indian Coast Guard retrieved bodies of Manik Das (40) from West Bengal; Alexander (45) from Tamil Nadu; and third person is 50-year-old Alexander’s uncle (name unknown) from Tamil Nadu. Bodies were handed over to the Coastal Security Police. Singapore-flagged container ship APL Le Havre is suspected to be involved in the collision.

Survivor Velu Murugan ( 37) from Tamil Nadu

Survivor Sunil Das ( 34) from West Bengal

The two rescued persons narrated their ordeal to the media . “The loud sound woke me up from my deep slumber around 2 am and when I opened my eyes , I found myself surrounded by water” recolected Velu Murugan (37) from Tamil Nadu. Velu from Ramanathpuram district and another survivor, Sunil Das (34) from Cock Island in West Bengal, shuddered while recollecting the tragedy in high seas. Speaking to the media at the Coastal Security Police Station in Panambur, Mangaluru that he and 13 other fishermen from TN and WB had left Beypore Port in Khozikhode district in Kerala for fishing on 11 April. A bumper fish catch encountered us to sail deeper into the ocean, added Velu.

“Suddenly the weather turned rough and began raining heavily. As I was tired, I went to the Captain’s room and fell asleep immediately. Due to stormy conditions, there was zero visibility. After being awakened by the huge sound, I found myself in the sea, but I managed to reach the boat’s deck and realized that a container vessel had hit our boat” recollected Velu. He further said with moist eyes, “The crew in the Singapore -registered container vessel, PL LE Havre, rescued me and Sunil. After receiving first aid, I mustered strength to reveal that many fishermen were trapped in the capsized boat. Only if the crew from the container would have acted quickly, many of the fishermen could have been saved”.