3 dead in Meerut as van rams into wedding procession

Meerut: Three people were killed and several others were injured after a speeding van ploughed into a wedding procession at Sisaula Khurd village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district.

An 18-year-old youth died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital, said police.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aniruddh Kumar said: “There was a wedding ceremony at a resort on Meerut-Baghpat road. When the procession reached the gates of the venue, a speeding van ploughed into the group, leaving six injured. Varun Kumar, a class 12 student, died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at hospital. We have arrested the accused driver.”

The accused was in an inebriated condition.

