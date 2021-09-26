Spread the love



















3 dead in US passenger train derailment

Washington: A passenger train with over 100 people on board derailed in the US state of Montana, killing at least three people and injuring multiple others, local media reported.

The Amtrak’s Empire Builder train travelling between Seattle and Chicago derailed at around 4 p.m. on Saturday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

There were about 147 passengers and 13 crew members on the train at that time, according to a statement by Amtrak.

The exact number of the injured is undisclosed, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office told local media, adding that all the other passengers have been safely evacuated.

Amtrak is a passenger railroad service company operating many passenger rail routes in the US.

Images from the derailment scene shared on social media show train cars tipped over in a remote location surrounded by dozens of people in strong wind.

The accident happened near Joplin, a small village with only about 150 residents.

Great Falls is the biggest city nearby, which is nearly 160 km away.

Local media said cell phone service in the area where the derailment occurred is very poor.

Like this: Like Loading...