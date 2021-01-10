Spread the love



















3 Dead, including Young Couple in Tragic Head-On Collision at Tarikere-Chikkamagaluru Dist

Mangaluru : During the weekend, three people from Kundapur, including a young couple, traveling towards Bengaluru died in a tragic accident that took place in Rangenahalli of Tarikere in Chikkamagalur district- luckily the couple’s young child survived, it is learnt. The accident that involved two cars, one being a Hyundai Verna bearing Reg No KA 04 MT 0954 met with an head-on collision, resulting in the death of three lives.

The deceased have been identified as Nagendra Sherigar (32), son of Venkataramana Sherigar, a resident of Kodi in the taluk, who was driving the car, his relative Anil Sherigar (35), son of Ramachandra Sherigar, resident of Neramballi of Koteshwar and his Anil’s wife Sujitha (29). Even though the injured were rushed quickly after the accident took place to McGann hospital of Shivamogga, unfortunately they succumbed to their injuries. But luckily, the one-and-a-half year-old daughter Kannika, of the deceased couple, is out of danger

As per reports, Nagendra and the couple along with the child, as they were traveling to Bengaluru, when they reached Rangenahalli of Tarikere their car was involved in a head on collision with another car. Kiran, the driver of the other car, suffered a fracture in that accident,while the co-passengers Ashwath and Nagaraj in his car miraculously escaped without any injuries.

It is learnt that Nagendra who owns a hotel in Bengaluru, had visited his native place in Kundapur to attend an annual festival of Jattigeshwara temple of Kodi. Anil, an electric contractor from Bengaluru had come to his native place for sightseeing of holy places. The deceased couple Anil and Sujitha were supposed to travel by train to Bengaluru on Saturday, and had even booked their tickets. But they changed their plans, since Nagendra was their relative and was travelling back to Bengaluru alone , he had asked the couple along with their child to join him in the journey, for which the couple agreed.

A case in this connection is registered in Lakkavalli police station.