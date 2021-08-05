3 Dedicated Traffic Wardens Get Rain Gear from Police Dept & Food Kits from Mangalorean.com

Spread the love



















3 Dedicated Traffic Wardens namely- Francis Maxim Moras, Sandeep Veigas and Roshan Roy Sequeira, Get Rain Gear from Police Dept & Food Kits from Mangalorean.com



Mangaluru: These three Traffic Wardens should be considered as the True ‘Covid Warriors’! Undaunted by heavy rains, or treacherous hot weather, they stand in the middle of the road controlling the mad rush of the traffic, and their bravery and hard work should be appreciated and commended by the citizens of Mangaluru. While the police department has appreciated the dedicated and hard work put in by these three Traffic Wardens, Team Mangalorean also appreciates the good work done for the society, amidst pandemic and amidst the dangerous flow of local or highway traffic by these trio bravemen.

Leading by example and inspiring thousands in their path, a few good Indian Samaritans are winning hearts with their efforts. Rising above the pandemic constraints and helping others in need, today the real-life Covid Warriors are playing a pivotal role, Kudos to all these Covid Warriors, who are stepping out to work daily, who maintain strict isolation at home. Compelled by their jobs to step out every day, the doctors, police, nurses, security guards, ambulance drivers, health care workers, among others are Traffic Control Wardens, who are part of the army of ‘corona warriors’ helping the society battle the pandemic. The coronavirus story is not about one person or two on opposite ends of the social spectrum. Many thousands of others. who necessarily have to physically interact with people outside, maintain strict distancing norms at home to ensure their families don’t get infected, even if they happen to.

And here we have these bold and brave men in their 30’s and 50’s, of the Traffic Warden Organization, being Good Samaritans and “Covid Warriors’ doing a bit for the society, by controlling the traffic,and whatever other help they can do. Getting ready now takes more time as they need to ensure they wear the mask and the gloves properly. They practice extreme caution too. Going out everyday, even to do the jobs necessary to ensure that people are safe in the lockdown period, comes with its own issues, and the trio make sure their families are safe also, since they are in the midst of motorists and public. Put your hands together and open your hearts to these “Covid Warriors’, who have received praises and compliments from people for the good work they do for the community. .

L-R : Francis Maxim Moras, Sandeep Veigas, DCP Hariram Shankar and Roshan Sequeira

This kind of situation is also when people want to reach home quickly or at least take shelter from the rain, but the traffic either keeps moving or just does not move ahead, which worsens the situation- and this has to be controlled manually- and the right men at the helm of the job are Francis Maxim, Sandeep and Roshan Roy. The efforts of these brave Men who manage to see that the traffic flows in a continuous and smooth manner in the pouring rain or shine, should be commended. And they are all doing this service for FREE, during their spare time, and asking for no compensation or favours. A total Community Service on their part, which is praiseworthy.

When Maxim requested Yours Truly to communicate with Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar for their quick requirement of rain gear (raincoat cum pants) for use during the monsoon, I wasted no time requesting the Police Commissioner to do the needful, and he readily agreed, and directed ACP (Traffic) Natraj to arrange for the raingear- and within few days, the required need was fulfilled. And the handing over of the raingear to these three Traffic Wardens was held on Wednesday, and DCP Hariram Shankar in the absence of Police Commissioner who was held up at a important meeting, handed over the raingear in the presence of ACP Natraj, B Yogish Acharya (General Manager Canara Bank Circle Office) and Bindu Madhav Shenoy (Officer-R M Section Canara Bank-Mangaluru). The raingear was sponsored by Canara Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, DCP Hariram Shankar said, “It would be nice if the younger generation in the city to join hands with police as traffic wardens to streamline the ever-increasing vehicular traffic.Though the number of traffic police stations has been increased from three to four, police find it is difficult to manage the ever-increasing number of vehicles. Lakhs of vehicles are registered and kept for use in Mangaluru and DK. Added to these, hundreds of vehicles from neighbouring Kerala enter Mangaluru regularly. In such a situation, police always appreciate helping hands, I urge the youth and others also to join this honorary service, even though it is an honorary service”.

“Yes, we know that Mangaluru City faces unique traffic issues on two counts — narrow roads and diversion of underground parking space for other purposes. Consequently, pressure on the traffic police is always high. We will be forming a new team of Traffic Wardens soon, with all the right specifications, rules and regulations. A retired college professor M L Sureshnath is working with our ACP Natraj and traffic police department in trying to form a more energetic and strong Traffic Warden team. Once again I request young and old citizens of Mangaluru to join the Traffic Warden team and be a great help to the police department” added DCP Hariram Shankar.

On the same occasion, Mangalorean.com handed over food kits to the three Traffic Wardens as a kind gesture for their dedicated and committed service, and also for the hardship they faced to earn income during the lockdown. Handing over of food kits was done by Ms Violet Pereira- Proprietor and Editor-in-chief of Mangalorean.com, joined by her husband, Joseph Pereira, and member of Team Mangalorean-Yours Truly (Alfie D’souza)- also joined by ACP Natraj .

While introducing these three brave men- Francis Maxim Moras, aged 59 years, is a senior traffic warden in the city of Mangaluru, now promoted as Deputy Chief Traffic Warden of TWO, whose other profession is transporting school children to and fro. After High School education, he ran his own electrical and plumbing service for six years, till 1990. From 1991, till today, Maxim has been transporting school children in the morning and evening, apart from Traffic Warden service near the Padua High School/College.

This kind-hearted “Covid Warrior’, who had received praises and compliments from people for the good work he does for the community, was conferred with the DK Rajyotsava Award 2020, noticing the service rendered by Him for the community. Also appreciating his service and dedication he had been honoured by many other organizations and education institutions. to name a few- by St Theresa School, Bendore; St. Agnes School-Bendoor,, Jeppu Seminary Church-Jeppu, Barke Friends, The Parents Teachers Association of St Theresa School; The Mangalore Police Commissioner, Kadri Cricketers, Skanda Bhajana Mandali- Neermarga, Kids Paradise Kindergarten-Bendore, and recently on 22 November MCC BJP Ward no 37 also felicitated him for being a Rajyotsava Awardee.

“The service which I am rendering is free of remuneration, purely selfless and honorary, and this is a small contribution from my side to the society. I am satisfied with this work and I have determined myself that I would continue this as long as I have the strength to do it. I never expected that my service would be noticed and appreciated by society. It was the then ACP Udaya Nayak, who encouraged me to join the traffic warden squad, by appreciating my service, and I was promoted as Deputy Chief Traffic Warden in that Organization. Presently, I have been giving my selfless service as a member/Deputy Chief Traffic Warden of the Traffic Warden Organisation(TWO)” said Maxim.

Roshan Roy Sequeira, hailing from Puttur, presently works at the prestigious Lourdes Central School, Bejai-Mangaluru Being a music lover, he works as a music producer (part time) at a local Radio station and does D J for private occasions. Having a social work background, since March 2020, he has offered his service to the Mangalore city police as traffic warden, between 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm, during the peak hours, near C V Nayak Hall/Bharath Beedi Junction. ” It gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction working for the benefit of our citizens of Mangaluru, and trying to make a difference. Serving the community has always been my motto, and I want to utilize it by being a Traffic Warden,’ says Roshan.

Sandeep Jeevan Veigas has been working for Tours and Travels for the past 12 years, but due to the pandemic the travel industry has been badly hit, but still he is trying hard to earn a decent living, apart from his community service as a Traffic Warden, stationed near Abharan Jewellers/near Kanara Club-Shivabagh, Mangaluru, since three years. “I love doing this community service as a Traffic warden since I meet different kinds of people from all walks of life- some good, some bad, some polite motorists, and some arrogant motorists- but it is all part of the life. I feel proud to a traffic warden serving the needs of Mangaluru Traffic Police ” says Sandeep.

In conclusion, no doubt, we are living in the times of coronavirus – a global emergency that has put an abrupt stop to everyone’s daily life. In these gloomy times, when many of us are confined in the comforts of our homes to stay safe during the pandemic, there are many out there who have decided to step out of their comfort zone and do their bit for those who are not as fortunate, including these three Traffic Wardens-Maxim, Roshan and sandeep, who have all decided to go an extra mile at a time of an ongoing pandemic. While everybody is talking about the frontline workers like doctors and other healthcare staff, Team Mangalorean on behalf of the citizens of Mangaluru, and those visiting Mangaluru, and although these three men are not at the frontline but we want to appreciate their efforts and service during the pandemic, doing their bit in this time of crisis. May God bless Maxim, Sandeep and Roshan, and may they keep up the good work that they are all entrusted with.

