3 Die after Man Pushes his Wife and Children into Well at Kinnigoli

Mulki: In a tragic incident, three children died after their father pushed them and his wife into the well, and attempted suicide by jumping into the well at Hosakaveri, Kinnigoli here on June 23.

The deceased have been identified as Rashmitha (13), Uday (11) and Dakshith (4) from Hosakaveri, Kinnigoli.

According to the police, on June 23, Hithesh Shettigar pushed his three children and wife into the well and jumped into the same well to commit suicide. When flower seller Nasir heard screams for help from the well, he jumped into the well to help.

When Nasir rescued Lakshmi (38), Hithesh too came out of the well. But Lakshmi continued screaming for help to save her children. The locals informed the fire service, and the children were lifted out from the well, but they breathed their last on the way to the hospital.

Deceased Rashmitha was studying in 8th standard in Kateel school, Uday was studying in 6th standard in Punaroor school, and Dakshith studied at an Anganwadi school.

Hithesh Shettigar used to work in a canteen. A few months back, he had left his job and started to sell tender coconuts and flowers. Due to the financial crisis, he was under stress.

DCP Law and order Hariram Shankar, ACP Mahesh Kumar and Mulki Inspector visited the spot for further investigation. A case has been registered in Mulki Police station under section 302 IPC.