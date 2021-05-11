Spread the love



















3 die in firecracker factory explosion in MP



Harda (Madhya Pradesh): At least three people were killed while two others were reportedly injured following an explosion in an alleged fire cracker factory operating from a house in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda district.

The deceased victims include three women belonging to one family. As per information received, a sudden explosion occurred on Monday morning in one Lokesh Beldar’s house located in front of the government Industrial Training Institute near Bairagarh area under Civil Line police station area.

The house caught fire following the explosion. The police have registered a case and started investigation into the matter.