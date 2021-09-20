Spread the love



















3 drown during Ganpati immersion in Mumbai



Mumbai: At least three boys drowned and two were rescued when they were swept away in the Versova Creek waters, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Monday.

The tragedy occurred late on Sunday night when the boys had gone for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols marking the end of the 10-day long Ganeshotsav.

The local lifeguard and Versova villagers managed to rescue two boys from the swirling creek waters before the Mumbai Fire Brigade reached and they were rushed to the R.N. Cooper Hospital at Juhu.

A massive aerial and underwater search has been launched for the missing trio with help of Indian Navy divers.

The BMC and flood rescuers teams used life buoys, manilla rope, LED lights and powerful jetty floodlights to search out the three boys who remain untraced so far.

