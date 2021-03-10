Spread the love



















3 drug peddlers held, heroin worth Rs 40 cr seized



New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi police have arrested three men and seized 10 kg of heroin worth Rs 40 crore from them, officials said.

Several mobile handsets and several SIM cards used in the illegal drug trafficking activities have also been recovered.

The three accused were identified as Uday Patel, Kapil Kumar and Ram Naresh Yadav.

This drug cartel was known to be operated by Jameer, Furkan and Kallu who are lodged in Beru Jail, Patna.

Members of this cartel were identified and their activities were kept under discreet surveillance.

“The trend revealed during recent arrests shows that the Golden Triangle area (Lhasa, Thailand and Myanmar) via North Eastern states started showing its presence on the drug map of the Indian subcontinent,” said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP Special Cell.

One of the accused Uday Patel was arrested by DRI in a NDPS Act case in the year 2018 and lodged in Beur Jail, Patna where he met with Jameer, Furkan and Kallu, who were already lodged in jail in a NDPS Act case.

He started taking supply of heroin from them and further supplied the same in various places of Delhi/NCR and UP, Haryana.